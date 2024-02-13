How Deadpool and Wolverine Will Join the MCU

Deadpool and Wolverine are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! But ... how? Deadpool and Wolverine are in the Fox X-Men Universe. And last we saw Wolverine he was kind of, um, dead. Now he’s alive again and he and Deadpool are headed toward the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine, opening in theaters this summer.

How did this all happen? And why did it take so long for Deadpool and Wolverine to show up in the MCU in the first place? Why would Marvel give the rights to some of their most lucrative characters to other studios in the first place? In our latest Marvel video, we go through the history of Marvel in the 1990s, when the company was so desperate for cash they sold the movie rights to a bunch of their properties — deals that wound up costing Marvel billions of dollars. And the results of those deals are still being felt — and are now affecting things like Deadpool & Wolverine.

Watch the video below for the full story...

