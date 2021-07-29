How Can So Many Variants Exist in Marvel’s Sacred Timeline?

All season on Loki we kept hearing the same question over and over on our YouTube Channel and Facebook page: How can there be so many versions of Loki — Sylvie, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki, and on and on — if there’s just one “Sacred Timeline” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is constantly (and eternally) policed by the Time Variance Authority? And what about all the variants that work at the TVA? Where did they come from?

It‘s a pretty good question. And while we had our theories, we didn’t have a definitive answer — until now. This week, ScreenCrush talked with Loki creator Michael Waldron about the show and put the question directly to him: How can there be a sacred timeline and a million Loki variants at the same time? (Ha.) Thankfully, he had a terrific answer that actually explained that. In the video below, we break down what he said and compare it with what we saw in Loki to see if it all makes sense:

If you liked that video about the official explanation of how variants work within the Marvel sacred timeline, check out more of our videos below, like the possible connection between Kang and Tony Stark, the true meaning of Loki’s arc on his TV series, and Kang’s potential role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire season of Loki is now available on Disney+. Marvel’s next series, What If...?, premieres on Disney+ on August 11. If you want to read more of our interview with Michael Waldron, go here.

If you want to try Disney+ for yourself, you can sign up here.

Get our free mobile app