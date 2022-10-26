A lot of Marvel news leaks in advance these days, but the announcement that Deadpool 3 was becoming a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie — with Hugh Jackman back in his signature role several years after he made his “final” appearance as the character in Logan — was a real shock. Jackman was previously adamant that he was done playing Wolverine, and Logan was a pretty conclusive ending to his story. Plus, Jackman’s X-Men movies were made by Fox, and with Marvel now controlling those properties and characters, it looked like the company was ready to bring in a whole new cast to portray their mutant heroes.

Obviously, things have turned out a little bit differently than that. And the behind-the-scenes details of this surprising project are now coming to light via a new interview with Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Variety. Jackman says he fully intended Logan to be his final appearance as Wolverine — at least until he went to watch the first Deadpool movie. He said...

I went to a screening of Deadpool. I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, ‘Ah, damn it!’ All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hrs. with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it’s been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here.

Reynolds has supposedly been trying to get Jackman to join him for a joint sequel for years and years, but Jackman was the one who was hesitant for a very long time. (Jackman claims Reynolds bugged him “on the daily” about it for a while.) After Disney acquired Fox and reclaimed the movie rights to the X-Men, Reynolds had a meeting with Marvel’s Kevin Feige about the future.

Way back then, Reynolds was trying to make the Deadpool/Wolverine movie happen. “The subject was coming up in the meeting about if we could find a way to do a Deadpool-Wolverine pairing,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting.”

Deadpool 3 (which Jackman warns is not the final title for the movie) is scheduled to open in theaters on November 8, 2024.

The Best Marvel Heroes Who Haven’t Joined the MCU Yet These great Marvel characters have yet to make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.