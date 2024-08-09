How Does Tony Stark Become Doctor Doom?

You hear Robert Downey Jr. is going to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and you might assume he’s not going to be playing Tony Stark. But if you watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know that Downey’s Tony has always had some dark ideas. This is the guy who built Ultron! He’s the man who wanted to put a suit of armor around the world. So maybe he’s not as far from Doctor Doom as you think.

In our latest MCU video, we’re going to go through Marvel’s movie history to show all the points in the “Sacred Timeline” where Tony and other characters could have made slightly different choices that would have created major divergences in the story, and could have turned Tony Stark (or one of his variants) fully to the dark side. Think a hero like Tony couldn’t become a villain like Doom? We’ll show you otherwise. Watch all the ways Tony Stark could become Doctor Doom below:

If you liked that video about how Tony Stark could turn into Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on the reported original plot of Avengers The Kang Dynasty, one on how Robert Downey Jr.'s new Doctor Doom is connected to Deadpool & Wolverine, and one on all of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con announcements, but most importantly how Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026.

