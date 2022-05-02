All the Ways Dr. Strange Screwed Up in ‘No Way Home’

Let’s be honest: This whole Multiverse of Madness is all Doctor Strange’s fault. Yeah, Spider-Man was the one who wanted him to use a spell to make the world forget his secret identity, but come on; Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme. He’s the one who’s supposed to know how dangerous magic is, and to tell Spider-Man to buzz off. Instead, he actually goes through with it, and inadvertently cracks a whole bunch of wholes in the multiverse. Way to go, bro.

In our latest Doctor Strange video, we look at all the ways Dr. Strange was wrong in No Way Home. (Yep, he made more than one mistake!) He’s supposed to be the responsible one, and that’s the reason he wants to send all of the Spider-Man villains back to their respective universes — so where did that objectivity go when it really mattered? Is it possible that Dr. Strange is back to being the arrogant surgeon he was before he became Marvel’s master sorcerer? Let’s take a look below below:

