The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 4 of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

After foreshadowing the return of Thrawn or Ezra Bridger for four episodes, Ahsoka gave us a major twist instead: The return of Anakin Skywalker, who died in Return of the Jedi (or, if you want to be really technical about it, said goodbye to his life as Anakin and became Darth in Revenge of the Sith). But here he is, played by Hayden Christensen, in the final scene of this week’s Ahsoka.

So what’s going on here? What’s this mysterious dimension where Ahsoka finds herself and encounters Anakin? What’s its connection to the Force? And what does it mean for the future of the show, and for Star Wars as a whole? Is this really Anakin? Or some sort of illusion or trick? Is he alive or dead? The answers to all those questions are the subject of our latest Star Wars video, which breaks down this World Between Worlds, where it’s appeared previously and how it works, and theorizes how Anakin could have wound up here. Watch our breakdown below:

