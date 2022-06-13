‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is the Shortest Marvel Movie in Years

Thor: Love and Thunder might be great, but it won’t be long.

Tickets for the film have gone on sale, and multiple websites that are offering showtimes list the fourth Thor film at running for just 119 minutes.

It’s the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie under two hours — and the shortest MCU movie period — in four years. The last Marvel movie that was shorter than that was 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, which was 118 minutes long.

Here’s how Thor: Love and Thunder stacks up with the Marvel movies that have been released since theN:

Thor: Love and Thunder - 119 minutes

Captain Marvel - 124 minutes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 126 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home - 129 minutes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 132 minutes

Black Widow - 134 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 148 minutes

Eternals - 156 minutes

Avengers: Endgame - 181 minutes

Man, why in the world was Eternals 156 minutes long? That one really did not need to be the second-longest Marvel film of the last half-decade behind only Avengers: Endgame.

With tickets now officially on sale, there’s a new TV spot for the film as well, which features a little bit of new footage amongst some of the other clips we’ve already seen before.

There’s also a bunch of new character posters for the film, including one for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and ... a pair of goats?

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens exclusively in theaters on July 8. Tickets for the film are on sale now.

Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to First From the Captain America serial to Spider-Man: No Way Home, we ranked the entire history of Marvel at the movies.