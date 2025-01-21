Netflix Is Raising Prices Again

The price of a Netflix subscription is going up again.

The price hike is not limited to one specific type of plan, either. The amount of the increase depends on the size of your plan. If you pay for the ad-supported tier (i.e. the least expensive option to stream Netflix) that is going up; from $6.99 to $7.99. If you pay for the standard tier with no ads, that’s going up too, from $15.49 to $17.99. And if you pay for the premium tier you’ll now pay $24.99, instead of $22.99 a month. (Besides the ads, the prices determine how many simultaneous streams you have watch across multiple devices, as well as the level of HD quality video you can watch on those streams.)

This is Netflix’s first major price increase since the fall of 2023. It’s also the first time they are raising prices on their ad-supported tier since it was introduced a few years ago.

Netflix announced the price increase in their new earnings report, writing in part...

As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.

Netflix just experienced one of its biggest quarters ever in terms of subscriber growth. They announced they had added almost 19 million subscribers in the last quarter. The company now boasts more than 301 million users worldwide.

Popular recent Netflix shows include Squid Game, Cobra Kai, and Bridgerton. (And don’t forget Stranger Things, which is set to finally debut its last season later this year.) The service also recently began broadcasting weekly episodes of WWE’s Monday Night Raw worldwide.

