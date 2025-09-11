Marvel fans desperately want to know: How does Doctor Doom become the new MCU Big Bad in Avengers: Doomsday? Why does he look like Robert Downey Jr.? And why is he going to fight the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest batch of Avengers.

In our latest video, we have a pretty interesting theory that answers all of those questions and more. In it, we look back at the actions taken by the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame — and especially the ones by Steve Rogers in his final super-heroic act before retirement — accidentally sparked the events that will directly cause the rise of Doctor Doom. It turns out that “Time Heist” that saved half of the universe was maybe not the best idea after all. Watch our full video below to find out why...

The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday , is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

