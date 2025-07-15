How ‘Superman’ Sets Up the New DCU

There’s no secret here: From the moment it was announce, it was known that Superman was the first movie in a massive new film and television DC Comics universe overseen by Superman writer/director James Gunn. And while Superman is the only classic member of the Justice League in Gunn’s film, it does contain other DC heroes, including Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner — who go by the name “The Justice Gang” — along with teases of other long-standing elements of DC mythology, like Justice League associate (and occasional DC villain) Maxwell Lord (played in the movie by James Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn).

So exactly what does Superman tell us about the new DC Universe? What happens next? How will Supergirl and Clayface build off Superman? For the answers to those questions and more, check out our latest DC video, which looks at Superman (and what we know about the announced DC Studios film slate) and explains how this new Man of Steel sets up the future of an entire cinematic universe. Watch it below:

