How to Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on HBO Max

Going to see a movie in a theater is easy. The theater opens on Fridays, you show up, you buy a ticket, and that’s that. Streaming makes things a lot more complicated. If it premieres on a certain day, what time can you start watching it? Is it midnight Eastern or Pacific? Or maybe first thing in the morning? Then you have to figure out if you have a device that can actually connect with the streaming service. It’s all very confusing. So if you’re sweating the big Christmas Day premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, here’s what you need to know.

The film will begin streaming at 12PM ET / 9AM PT on December 25. If by some chance movie theaters near you are still open right now, it will also be available in theaters on that day as well. The film will be available on HBO Max as well for just one month — 31 days. After that, you’ll need to find a theater to watch Wonder Woman 1984, or wait until it returns to HBO Max later in the year at some unspecified date.

The film is included with the $14.99 monthly subscription for HBO Max; no additional fee is required to rent it. Warner Bros. currently plans to release more than 15 other blockbusters this same way all through 2021, including Dune, The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

If you’re new to HBO Max and you’re unsure whether your streaming TV or gadget supports it, here’s the current list of supported devices for the service, per the company’s website:

Amazon Fire TV and tablets

Android phones and tablets

Android TV

Apple TV

iPhones, iPads, iPod touch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Roku

Samsung TV

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

If you don’t own any of the above, you can still watch HBO Max on your computer through your web browser. Better get everything ready so you can start streaming Wonder Woman 1984 right at noon on Christmas.