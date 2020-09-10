Adam Sandler Returns To Netflix With ‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer

Adam Sandler is bringing his new horror comedy Hubie Halloween to Netflix this October, just in time for the spooky holiday. But don’t expect a fright fest or hair-raising thrills — this is an Adam Sandler horror movie we're talking about. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Hubie Halloween this morning. Check it out below:

Hubie Halloween looks like a wacky concoction of Ernest Scared Stupid, Scary Movie, and just a dash of Stranger Things. Sandler plays the titular character Hubie Dubois, a resident of Salem, Massachusetts who dedicates his life to keeping his town safe every Halloween. The rest of the town scoffs at his cautiousness, but that all changes when townsfolk begin disappearing under mysterious circumstances. Hubie has to convince the Salem's law enforcement (Kevin Hart and Keenan Thompson) that the town is under the threat of monsters, and that he is the only one who can save it.

The star-studded cast also features Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph. Hubie Halloween is produced by Sandler's own Happy Madison Productions, as a part of his multi-million dollar deal with Netfix.

Remember when Sandler told us that if he didn't win an Oscar for his performance in the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems, he would make a movie "so bad on purpose just to make you all pay"? We don't want to jinx it, but this may be our reckoning. Or maybe it will be a fun family-friendly comedy to ring in the fall season. We'll have to wait and see.

Hubie Halloween is available for streaming on Netflix on October 7.