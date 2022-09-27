Hugh Jackman Will Return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’

So remember when Hugh Jackman played Wolverine one last time in Logan and that was supposed to be high big send-off as the character?

So that turned out to be a big load a nonsense.

Not that fans are going to complain when they hear this news: Ryan Reynolds has announced that Deadpool 3 — the first Deadpool movie from Marvel and set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will also feature Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. In typical Deadpool fashion, Reynolds announced the news in a Twitter video where he confessed that after working on the upcoming movie for a long time “I have nothing...just, completely empty up here, and terrifying.”

“But we did have one idea,” Reynolds joked as Hugh Jackman walked through the background of the frame. “You want to play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure Ryan,” Jackman mumbles.

Well that’s just about the most understated way you could announce one of the biggest comic-book movies in history.

It’s been five years since Jackman played Wolverine in Logan and four years since Reynolds played Deadpool in Deadpool 2. Jackman first played his character way back in 2000, when he was a last-minute replacement in the role for the originally chosen actor, Dougray Scott. (Scott was busy shooting Mission: Impossible II.) By the time Deadpool 3 comes out, Jackman will have been playing Wolverine for a quarter century, which is basically an unprecedented run for an actor to be connected with a single superhero.

Although the film doesn’t have an official title yet, they did reveal the movie’s release date; Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on September 6, 2024.

