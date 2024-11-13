IHOP Announces Entire Menu of ‘Indiana Jones’ Food

Indy better steady himself for his most challenging adventure yet: It’s Indiana Jones and the Overwhelming Tie-In Menu.

IHOP announced today they are now the “official breakfast partner” of Xbox, and to kick the partnership off they are making an entire themed menu inspired by one of Xbox’s big holiday releases: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a new game based on the beloved movie franchise.

The centerpiece of this Indiana Jones contains three variations of what I guess is now canonically Indy’s favorite food: Stuffed French Toast. According to the press release, here are the three different options:

This treasure trove is layered with rich cinnamon spread and drizzled with a sweat cream cheese icing that will make you feel like you’ve uncovered an ancient culinary secret. Secret Cookie Butter: Creamy cookie butter and vanilla sauces topped with a dusting of cookie crumbles, reminiscent of the long-lost treasures found in faraway lands.

Creamy cookie butter and vanilla sauces topped with a dusting of cookie crumbles, reminiscent of the long-lost treasures found in faraway lands. “Berry’d Treasure: Gemstones of juicy glazed blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries and a drizzle of rich cream cheese icing, you can’t help but want to take a bite of this “berry’d” treasure!



That is an incredibly thick plate of French toast.

As part of this Indiana Jones-adjacent feast, IHOP will also be selling Cookie Butter French Toast Sticks, Explorer’s Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate, and something called the “Long Lost Cookie Butter Milkshake” with “cookie butter, cookie pieces, and rich vanilla ice cream that feels like you’ve uncovered forgotten treasure!”

(Is that what I’m feeling in the pit of my stomach? I thought it was existential dread. Sometimes these things are hard to pin down.)

If you are a longtime reader of ScreenCrush, you know my commitment to chronicling my own Indiana Jones-esque journey to the ends of the earth to eat any and all movie-related food. While this is technically inspired by a video game, the game only exists because of the five Indiana Jones movies. So yes, I will be eating all of this. And then I will go on a quest for the Holy Grail, because that will be the only thing that could possibly save me from early onset heart disease at this point.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle goes on sale on December 9. IHOP will begin serving its Indiana Jones menu on November 18.

