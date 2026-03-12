Be careful what you show your kids.

For the first decade of their lives, I did a pretty good job keeping my children away from the part of my job where I eat bizarre foods inspired by the world of film and television. They know I’m a film critic, and that my job entails watching things and writing about them. Sometimes, they even contributed to my articles about kids movies. But I did all content-related eating while they were off at school.

But a member of my family recently showed my daughters the video where I drank Arizona Rizzler Berry Sparkling Juice Cocktail. They thought it was hilarious. They especially liked the part where, lost in a fugue state from drinking a noxious liquid inspired by a small child who scratches his chin, I asked aloud in my empty house “What am I doing with my life?” Hah hah! So funny!

Anyway. They, like so many of my readers, really enjoyed watching me torture myself with disgusting food. When they saw that I had found a new tie-in product to try, they demanded to be included.

I wasn’t sure that was a good idea. In fact, I put off this piece for over a week in the hopes they’d forget about the whole thing. No such luck; every single day they ask when we can make a video trying this new tie-in food. Eventually I caved. Did I give in partly so I wouldn’t have to eat it all myself? Who’s to say?

The latest tie-in food available in grocery stores is called “Stuf of Legends.” These limited-edition Oreo feature Marvel characters’ likenesses stamped onto the cookies. They’re also filled with a special “color-changing creme” that is supposed to shift from gray to blue when licked.

As we quickly learned — and as you will see in the video of our taste test below — the creme is not the only thing that changes color when you lick these Oreos.

Not shown: My youngest daughter trying to figure out the identity of the hero featured on her cookie. Some of the likenesses — Spider-Man, the Green Goblin — are very good and quite clear. Others are ... not. I literally had to match my youngest’s Oreo to a graphic of all the designs to figure out who it was supposed to be. (It turns out Mr. Fantastic is a very generic looking dude in close-up when he’s not stretching his elongated neck.)

Color-changing filling and images of milquetoast dads aside, these were just like standard Oreos. In a blind taste test where you couldn’t see your tongue turning the same color as Cyclops’ uniform you would never know these were a unique Oreo varietal. Personally, I would rather just eat a regular Oreo and not have to deal with my mouth looking like I just devoured a Smurf. (Now if these were Smurf Oreos, they’d really make sense.)

My kids, on the other hand, loved this experience. They thought it was hilarious that they stained their teeth, tongue, and lips. As you saw in the video, they advocated for more color-changing cookies in other character-specific shades. Since Oreo has already announced a Doctor Doom cookie with green creme, it looks like they’re going to get their wish.

Now I just have to make sure they don’t find out about them. Otherwise they’re gonna demand we make a follow-up video...

