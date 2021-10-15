How the Illuminati Could Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati are a group of heroes from across the Marvel Universe who band together in secret to protect the planet. So far they’ve yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but events are lining up where their arrival seems inevitable. After all, someone’s going to have protect the timeline from Kang.

The comic-book version of the Illuminati includes Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Namor, Professor X, Black Bolt, and Mister Fantastic. Of that group, the MCU’s Iron Man is dead, Black Bolt appeared in an Inhumans miniseries that probably isn’t even part of the official MCU canon anymore, and three of the other four haven’t even been introduced yet. That leaves Doctor Strange. In our latest Marvel video, we speculate about how he could start the Illuminate, and who else might be a part of the MCU version of the team. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on the Illuminati and their possible role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, like why Ultron is the weakest Marvel villain, why Zemo was right about the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and one on the Mandarin from Iron Man 3 and why he was right all along (about certain things). Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.

