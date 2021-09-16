This Makeup Artist Creates Amazing Superhero Looks

Halloween is right around the corner, and it's never too early to get inspiration. Look no further than Tenisha G. Billington, a woman who is taking Instagram and TikTok by storm with her amazing superhero-inspired makeup and cosplay looks. She's a professional makeup and special effects artist based out of New Jersey, who also models and attends cosplay events. Billington uses her incredible skills to transform herself — and occasionally her husband — into iconic superhero characters from Marvel, DC, and beyond.

Billington has transformed herself into recognizable characters including Teen Titans' Starfire, Nebula and Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy, and DC favorites Catwoman and Poison Ivy. While superhero costumes are her specialty, she shares cosplays from movies ranging from Avatar to The Nightmare Before Christmas. She's also not afraid of turning herself into an anti-hero like Venom:

On her Instagram, which currently has roughly 266,000 followers, Billington gives her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she's able to achieve such out-of-this-world results. While she makes it look easy, the truth is that her looks take serious dedication and expertise. Her TikTok account has amassed over 1.4 million followers.

Sometimes, Billington even gets her husband in on the action. Here's an image of her spouse after she made him up to look like Drax the Destroyer from Guardians of the Galaxy:

Here are some more highlights from Billington's Instagram page, each one more captivating than the last. To stay up-to-date with Billington's latest cosplay looks, you can follow her on Instagram and on TikTok. Which superhero do you most want to see her transform into next?

