‘Iron Man’ Is Getting an Animated Series on Disney+

For just the third time, Iron Man is getting his own solo animated series.

The latest one is aimed at younger viewers and will debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+ next year. It’s titled Iron Man and his Awesome Friends and according to Marvel.com, the series focuses on a young Iron Man, along with Riri Williams (better known as Ironheart, soon to get her own Disney+ live-action series) as well as Amadeus Cho (a teen genius of Marvel Comics who has also been the Hulk from time to time).

Here is a piece of promotional art for the show, which gives you a sense of the character designs for the three main characters.

Here is Marvel’s official description of the series:

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. To help them in their Super Hero endeavors, they each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them each enhanced super-strength. In addition, Iron Man has a Nano-Shield; Ironheart has a Heartbeat Bubble forcefield to protect people, and Iron Hulk has his strong Iron Boom clap and Iron Hulk Stomp. They work out of their beachfront base, Iron Quarters (IQ), under the supervision of their superpowered android, Vision, and their furry pup, Gamma, who has her very own Iron Pup suit and accompanies the Iron Friends on many of their adventures.

The visual style and concept seem very reminiscent of the popular Spidey and His Amazing Friends series, which has been running on Disney Jr. and Disney+ since 2021 and has already been renewed for an upcoming fourth season.

Although Iron Man has been a part of numerous Avengers cartoon series, as well as the 1960s Marvel Super Heroes show, his first solo animated spotlight was the ’90s Iron Man, which starred Airplane!’s Robert Hayes as the voice of Tony Stark. The year after Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man debuted, the hero got a new cartoon called Iron Man: Armored Adventures, which lasted for two seasons and 52 episodes. It also focused on a younger version of Tony Stark.

