New Marvel movies mean new interviews with Marvel executives mean new teases of upcoming projects. For example, Kevin Feige gave an interview this week tied to the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and he revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Iron Man (technically an Iron woman) will make her first appearance onscreen in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.

That is Ironheart, who will be played by Dominique Thorne. In Marvel Comics, teenager Riri Williams creates her own suit of armor after Tony Stark’s death and become, a superhero. In the MCU, Ironheart will headline her own Disney+ series, but first she’ll get introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Feige told ComicBook.com...

We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first. She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.

This makes smart business sense. Black Panther 2 is about as big of a movie as Marvel has on its upcoming slate. The first movie made well over $1.3 billion and became a full-on cultural phenomenon. The sequel might have even more curiosity around it, thanks to the death of series’ star Chadwick Boseman, and the fact that Marvel has already said they will not recast his role. Giving Ironheart a showcase there — the way Black Panther himself got a showcase in Captain America: Civil War before his first solo film — should drum up a lot of interest in her Disney+ show.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on July 8, 2022. Ironheart doesn’t have an announced premiere date yet, but the show will run six episodes and air on Disney+. Shang-Chi premieres on September 3.

