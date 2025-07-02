‘Ironheart’: Every Marvel Easter Egg in the Final Three Episodes

The following post contains SPOILERS for the final three episodes of Ironheart. Beware.

Ryan Coogler promised that the end of Ironheart would lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday. Did he deliver?

In our latest Ironheart video, we’ll break down all the Marvel references, Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed in Episodes 4, 5, and 6 of the latest Disney+ MCU series. We’ll examine the show’s Star Trek references, the subplot taken from Iron Man 3, the show’s callbacks to some deep-cut Marvel Comics storylines, and we’ll give you the CliffsNotes origin for Zelma Stanton, who has a connection in the comics to Dr. Strange, and is a member of his Strange Academy, which had its own comic and is rumored to be the subject of an upcoming Disney+ series.

Plus ... is Obadiah Stane still alive? We’ll look at that question and so much more in the video below.

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

If you liked that video on all the Marvel Easter eggs in the final three episodes of Ironheart check out more of our videos below, including one on the potential connection between Ironheart, Tony Stark, and Doctor Doom, one recapping all the Easter eggs and Marvel secrets on the first three episodes of Ironheart, and one on everything you need to know before Marvel’s Ironheart. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The full season of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app