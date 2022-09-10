‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain

Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.

The Hood of Marvel Comics was first introduced in the pages of his own limited series in 2002, written by Brian K. Vaughn and illustrated by Kyle Hotz, making him the rare Marvel villain to get his own comic series. The character was originally just a common criminal, until he manages to kill a demon and steal its cloak, which gives him a variety of magical super-powers. He went on to feud with the Avengers and assorted other Marvel heroes. From the stage of D23, the creators of Ironheart said the show will be about a clash between technology (in the former of Riri Williams’ suit of armor) and magic (in the form of The Hood.)

Marvel Marvel loading...

The MCU version of Ironheart will debut later this year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will then spin out into her own Disney+ series, created by Chinaka Hodge. The show also stars Jim Rash, who previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War. The cast of the show also includes Lyric Ross and Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Alden Ehrenreich.

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

12 Amazing TV Shows You Can Binge In One Day You can watch these great television series from start to finish in a single, awesome day.