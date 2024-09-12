Did Marvel Just Cancel ‘Armor Wars’?

What’s going on with Armor Wars? This project is one of the oldest in Marvel’s roster of upcoming movies (or TV shows?) that has never made its way to theaters (or Disney+). First announced in December 2020, as a Disney+ vehicle for longtime Marvel star Don Cheadle, the show was supposed to be based on one of the most famous Iron Man storylines in comics history.

The Armor Wars comics were actually about Tony Stark as he fought to retrieve his technology after it’s stolen and used by super villains. The TV show would have been different; following Cheadle’s James Rhodes as he copes with Tony’s death and tries to protect his technological legacy by keeping his armor from falling into the wrong hands.

The show never happened, and in 2022 we heard that Marvel was considering turning the project into a feature film. When asked about it recently, Cheadle himself joked “What’s Armor Wars?” So what’s the project’s real status? Will we ever see this movie or show? What’s the future look like for Cheadle and War Machine in the MCU? Watch our video below to find out.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars follows in the summer of 2027. As for Armor Wars ... who knows?

