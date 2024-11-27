Is Marvel Going to Ruin Doctor Doom?

It was the news that sent shockwaves throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Robert Downey Jr. was back — as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. The move was embraced by some fans, and instantly rejected by others.

Obviously, at this point, no one has seen a single frame of Downey as Doom. So it’s hard to know exactly how he will play the character and why. But we already know one thing for certain: Marvel’s original plan from the Multiverse Saga is out the window. They intended Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror to be the primary adversary for the Avengers in what was once Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and now is called Avengers: Doomsday. Clearly, that’s never going to happen.

So is Marvel making a big mistake? Is bringing back RDJr. an ingenious twist or an act of desperation? In our latest Marvel video, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey and Colton Ogburn debate this controversial casting choice. They’ll discuss whether Marvel should have recast Kang, whether Downey’s Doom should be connected to his Iron Man, and whether Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel’s return to glory or a major disappointment. Watch their full debate below:

