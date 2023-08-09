Is the MCU In Trouble After ‘Secret Invasion’?

Obviously the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not “dead” after Secret Invasion failed to live up to the audience‘s expectations. Even if the show wasn’t great, there are still lots more Marvel movies and shows already on the way. The MCU isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

But is it about to change in a big way? For more than a decade Marvel has had its own preferred method of making movies and shows, often putting visual development and design before their scripts. They would often plot out the major set pieces and then fit in the story around them. One candidate to direct an MCU movie publicly stated she was told not to worry about directing action scenes because those would be taken care of by Marvel’s in-house team.

But some recent critical flops (like Secret Invasion) and even some commercial disappointments have fans beginning to wonder if Marvel has to reset its priorities and its plans. In our latest video, we look at what could be improved at Marvel — and we also explore why it’s way too early to say the sky is falling over there. Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the wake of Secret Invasion, check out more of our videos below, including why Secret Invasion was maybe the biggest disappointment in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, how the Secret Invasion finale changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever, and all the Easter eggs and secrets in Secret Invasion Episode 6. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The full season of Secret Invasion is now available to stream on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app