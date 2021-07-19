Has the MCU Been Stuck in a Time Loop This Whole Time?

The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Loki. But since time is a loop, you already knew that, right?

Episode 6 of Loki reveals that the “Sacred Timeline” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is actually a carefully maintained falsehood, designed to protect the one man who created the TVA: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains. When the title character(s) arrive at He Who Remains’ citadel, they see that that the timestream appears around it like Saturn’s rings. It loops around the citadel in a perfect circle, not like a straight line that goes on into infinity.

So does that mean that the heroes of Marvel have been trapped in a time loop this whole time? And what happens to that loop now that Sylvie killed He Who Remains, kicking off the return of the multiverse? That’s the topic we discuss in our latest Loki video, which considers how He Who Remains controls the Sacred Timeline, and what happens now that he’s gone. Watch it below:

