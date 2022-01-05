Meet the New Cast Members in ‘Jackass Forever’ Featurette

While Jackass Forever represents a reunion of the original Jackass crew, the team is down several members. Ryan Dunn passed away in 2011 and Bam Margera was fired from the film early in production. They couldn’t necessarily be “replaced,” but the roster could be filled out with several new members. Given that the rest of the Jackasses are getting into their 40s and 50s, and the film mostly involves incredibly dangerous stunts, they probably needed additional performers who were a little younger and thus recuperate from injuries faster.

The new additions to the group are profiled in the latest Jackass Forever featurette which, despite the recent rise in Covid cases sparked by the Omicron variant, is still scheduled to open in theaters next month. In the video below, you’ll get introduced to Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, and ... Poopies. The only thing more surprising than a Jackass named Poopies is that there wasn’t a Jackass named Poopies until now.

The audition process for Jackass sounds like something that deserves a movie of its own. How do they even separate from the good stunts from the bad ones? “Well, you performed this one a little too well, you didn’t get painfully and hilariously injured, I’m afraid you’re not Jackass material. Best of luck to you in your future endeavors.”

Here is Jackass Forever’s official synopsis:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.

Jackass Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on February 4, 2022.

