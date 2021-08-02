James Gunn Would ‘Love to Do’ An R-Rated Drax Movie

Just because James Gunn has now made an R-rated DC Comics movie with The Suicide Squad, don’t hold your breath waiting for the next Guardians of the Galaxy to be R-rated, too. That’s not going to happen. But perhaps another R-rated Marvel movie could?

That’s according to Gunn himself in a new interview with Indiewire. Asked if he thought Marvel will ever make an R-rated movie, he said yes — but not in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Those films, he explained, are “family movies” and he writes them accordingly. Gunn could envision other R-rated Marvel movies though, including one he says he would “love to do” himself — a solo “barbarian Drax” film.

As he put it:

I could go off and make a Drax movie that’s R-rated, that I would love to do, like barbarian Drax. But the Guardians movies are fables, and I don’t think of them like that. I don’t write them like that. It’s a different type of movie, and you can have some gore and some scary darkness in there and things like that, which is good, but it’s not the rock and roll of Suicide Squad.

An R-rated Drax the Destroyer movie by James Gunn sounds like a wild time. There’s just one problem: Drax himself, Dave Bautista. He’s already said that he’s “ready to kind of step aside and wrap it up” as Drax because at 54 years old “the shirtless thing is getting harder and harder.” But maybe Gunn can convince him. Or maybe he can just write an R-rated Drax movie where the character wears a shirt the whole time. Just let poor Dave Bautista eat some bread for once in his life!

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.