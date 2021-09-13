James Gunn Shows Off Dozens of ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Storyboards

Delayed for years by potentially offensive old tweets and suicide squads, the pieces are finally coming together for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is about a year and a half away from release if all goes as planned, and nearing the start of production.

With his work on The Suicide Squad finally done, Gunn is starting to really prep for Guardians Vol. 3. Yesterday, he gave fans a peek into the process on Twitter, by posting a photo of a stack of what must be dozens (hundreds?) of storyboards for the film. In the tweet, Gunn reveals that the enormous stack — probably the size of four or five movie scripts at least — represents storyboards for just “12 pages of script.”

“Designing the film like this,” he added, “is the most important part of my job at this point.”

He didn’t show the contents of the actual storyboards themselves, obviously. But Gunn did respond to a fan asking if he might ever publish his storyboards, as other films and filmmakers have done in the past.

“I would,” Gunn wrote, “if my storyboards were anywhere near that good.” He then showed off a few examples of storyboards from past Guardians of the Galaxy movies. (They are, indeed, not works of art. But they’re not meant to be. They are just there to explain to the crew what Gunn wants to see onscreen in the final film.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, the Guardians will also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Every Marvel Actor Who Voices Their Character On What If...? Marvel’s Disney+ series What If...? explores alternate (animated) versions of famous Marvel Cinematic Universe characters — many of them voiced by their famous big-screen actors. Here’s the full list of everyone who showed up to lend their voice to What If...?