James Gunn is a busy guy. He just released The Suicide Squad, based on the DC Comic series, and he’s got a television spinoff, Peacemaker, coming early in 2022. Then he’s returning to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as a Christmas special featuring the Guardians characters. Those are due in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Even with all that Marvel work coming soon, Gunn is still not done with DC either. He confirmed on Twitter this week that he’s “developing another DC project” for the future. That’s besides Peacemaker, which has already been shot and is just a few months from release.

Although he is headed back to Marvel to finish his Guardians trilogy, Gunn maintains a good relationship with DC and Warner Bros. As well he should; when Disney and Marvel temporarily fired him from Guardians Vol. 3 over a controversy involving some of his old tweets, Warners almost immediately swooped him up and brought him into the fold. If that happened to me, I’d want to keep working with that company too.

As for what this secret DC project could be, there are some very plausible options. It could be another Suicide Squad spinoff, or a direct Suicide Squad sequel. Or it could be an entirely different DC property. How much would you want to see James Gunn do his take on Lobo?

Gunn’s Peacemaker series premieres on HBO Max in January 2022. Expect a full look at the show — and maybe a hint at what else Gunn is working on? — at the DC FanDome online event coming on October 16.

