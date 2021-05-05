James Gunn Says ‘Vol. 3’ Will Be His Last ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

When James Gunn was removed from his future Marvel projects in July of 2018 over tasteless old tweets, that looked like it was the end of his involvement with the MCU. Gunn quickly jumped ship to DC, and began work on The Suicide Squad. But about nine months later, Marvel reversed course and welcome Gunn back, giving him his old gig writing and directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 again. Gunn had to complete work on his Suicide Squad, which is coming to theaters and HBO Max later this summer. With that done, he’s set to return for Guardians Vol. 3, as well as a Guardians Christmas special on HBO Max.

That, though, could turn out to be his farewell to the franchise that he turned from an obscure Marvel comic into one of the company’s most beloved properties. Asked on Twitter whether he wants to continue making Guardians movies beyond Vol. 3, Gunn wrote “I’m planning on it being my last.”

Gunn has also said in the past that he has ideas for at least two more DC Comics movies, something that would be difficult to do if he’s over at Marvel cranking out Guardians sequels for the next 15 years. Still, the word planning leaves a lot of wiggle room. He’s planning on it being his last movie, but if Marvel offers him a private island covered in gold, he could always change his mind and do a Vol. 4. Still, just planning for Guardians Vol. 3 to be his farewell could affect the movie, since it means he’s probably writing it as the conclusion of a trilogy and not filling it with hanging plot threads he wants to continue in another movie.

Marvel confirmed earlier this week that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open in theaters on May 5, 2021.

Gallery – Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best: