The very first DC superhero was Superman. And now the new DC movie universe will start with Superman as well.

Warner Bros. announced “Chapter 1” of their new DC Universe of interconnected movies and stories. This first chapter includes five films and five HBO Max series, but at present just one has a confirmed release date, and that’s the new Superman film, which will be written by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn.

Dubbed Superman: Legacy, the film will supposedly “focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”

Here was Gunn‘s statement on the film:

Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.

That last part is certainly interesting, if true; there’s never really been a single version of Superman who appeared simultaneously in movies, animated series, and video games, all played (or voiced) by the same actor. If they actually pulled that off, it would be a unique feat.

When Gunn first confirmed he was writing a Superman movie as part of his new role as co-CEO of DC Studios back in December he said he would be “focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life.” That’s why Henry Cavill would not be playing the character, despite the fact that his cameo appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene was supposed to signal his return to the role of the Man of Steel.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.

