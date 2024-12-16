As we get closer to 2025 we also get closer to launch of the new DC Universe and James Gunn’s new version of Superman.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, now simply known as Superman, the film stars David Corenswet as the newest Man of Steel. On his various social media channels, Gunn confirmed that the first teaser trailer for the movie will debut online on Thursday.

READ MORE: Actors Who Turned Down Huge DC Roles

Gunn also revealed a first poster for the film, which has a motion component online, as well what may very well qualify as a sad cover version of the classic John Williams Superman theme music.

The plot of Gunn’s Superman remains largely unknown, although the presence of certain characters in the cast offers some clues. Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane; Skyler Gisondo is Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce is Perry White and Nicholas Hoult is the latest iteration of Lex Luther.

But several other DC superheroes are in the film as well, including Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific,Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Maria Gabriela de Faria as the Engineer from the series The Authority, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Superman is the first film in the totally new DC film and TV universe being overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran. Technically, this universe just officially launched with the animated series Creature Commandos, which is streaming on Max and is set in the same shared continuity. But for most viewers, Superman will be their first exposure to this new mega-franchise. (Gunn is also working on a second season of Peacemaker, which is supposedly also set within the new DCU.)

James Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Get our free mobile app