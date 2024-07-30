James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Wraps Production

James Gunn’s Superman has finished shooting.

Gunn himself announced the news with a post on his social media. Along with a picture of the Superman team from Svalbard, Norway during the first week of photography, Gunn wrote...

And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, Gunn’s new take on the Man of Steel will be the first official film in the new DC Universe of films and TV shows that Gunn himself is overseeing along with Peter Safran as the CEOs of DC Studios. (Technically the very first title in the new DCU is the animated TV series of Creature Commandos, which is set to premiere in December of this year.)

At San Diego Comic-Con last week, Gunn unveiled the new logo of his DC Studios, a slight update of the classic “DC Bullet” logo that adorned all DC Comics from 1977 through 2005, when it was retired. I suppose that’s another way this new film is about the legacy of DC.

James Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

