You serious Clark?

Yep, very serious. Yet another chain restaurant is getting into the nostalgic tie-in menu game for the holidays. This time it’s sandwich maven Jimmy John’s and the title is 1989’s beloved National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

They are offering what they call the “Christmas Vacation Feast” inspired by the Chevy Chase comedy. Here’s what it contains:

The Jelly of the Month Club Sandwich is the gift that keeps giving, with turkey, bacon, cheddar, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo on toasted French bread. Loaded with all the best holiday flavors into one sandwich, it’s a beaut, Clark.

is the gift that keeps giving, with turkey, bacon, cheddar, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo on toasted French bread. Loaded with all the best holiday flavors into one sandwich, it’s a beaut, Clark. Stuffing Flavored Jimmy Chips® deliver all the savory, herby goodness of classic holiday stuffing in a kettle-cooked chip. All the stuffing flavor, none of the prep work.

deliver all the savory, herby goodness of classic holiday stuffing in a kettle-cooked chip. All the stuffing flavor, none of the prep work. The Griswold Family Chaos Cookie does what the Griswolds would do: goes completely overboard with chocolate chips, festive candies, peppermint, pretzels, marshmallows, sprinkles and a cornflake “Crunch Enhancer” inspired by Clark’s unforgettable holiday creation.

The “Crunch Enhancer” in question:

Meanwhile, the “Jelly of the Month Club” sandwich is, of course, a reference to this famous scene from Christmas Vacation:

Included in each meal is one of “four festive” and “Cousin Eddie-inspired turtleneck dickies.” Each includes phrases from the film like “You Serious, Clark?” and “Save the Neck,” which I suppose is a funny thing to have printed on an item of clothing you wear around your neck.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

READ MORE: McDonald’s Announces Home Alone Holiday Meal

Jimmy John’s Christmas Vacation “feast” will be available starting on November 23. Folks in Chicago can also visit the Jimmy John’s at 501 N. LaSalle Drive, which will be decked out in Christmas Vacation decorations including supposedly 25,000 twinkling lights starting on November 21. I just hope the turkey in the sandwich doesn’t come from one of those Griswold Christmas turkeys...