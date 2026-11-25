’Twas the week before Thanksgiving, but all through the house, families were eating together, cause that’s what you do on Thanksgiving. So fast food outlets shifted their focus to Christmas, a holiday whose preparations consume the entire month of December in this country. So that’s where chain restaurants hung their stockings with care, in the hopes that great profits soon would be there.

This year, the nostalgia-driven menus tied to holiday films includes a limited-time meal at sandwich purveyor Jimmy John’s inspired by 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Initially released to middling reviews, the second sequel in the Vacation franchise, featuring Chevy Chase as hapless suburban dad Clark Griswold, has grown through repeat cable airings into one of its era’s most beloved holiday movies. At this point, it’s arguably one of the three most popular Christmas movies of the last 50 years, behind only A Christmas Story and Home Alone (which has its own promotional tie-in at McDonald’s this year).

That’s why Jimmy John’s has partnered with Warner Bros. on a sandwich, a bag of chips, and a special cookie all brimming with good Griswold cheer. But is it brimming with good flavor? The Griswolds are not exactly known as world-class chefs. One of Christmas Vacation’s most famous shots depicts the Griswold family turkey exploding on first contact with a carving knife, like a less-graphic version of the tentacle monster chomping that dude’s arms in John Carpenter’s The Thing.

Typically when I eat these kinds of movie tie-in menus — which, improbably and regrettably, is a huge part of my job — I look for fidelity to the source material. Given the content of that scene, cinematic accuracy might not be a good thing in this case.

Nevertheless, let’s dive into Jimmy John’s Christmas Vacation ”Feast” ...

I Ate Jimmy John’s ‘Christmas Vacation’ Meal Sandwich shop Jimmy John’s has a new batch of food inspired by the holiday favorite National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. As always when a restaurant has a menu themed to a movie, your faithful ScreenCrush editor ate all of it.

Taste Testing the Stuffing Flavored Jimmy Chips:

READ MORE: A Brief History of Movie Tie-In Food

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