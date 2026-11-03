As the world of movies turns, so too does the world of movie tie-ins. It’s early November now, which means the biggest movies of the holiday season are just over the horizon. Avengers: Doomsday is coming. And so are the tie-in foods. They are coming for your wallet and for your digestive system. Doomsday is here.

Burger King in India, for example, just unveiled a wild bunch of foods inspired by the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. That includes two “Doomsday Whoppers.” One has “Flame-Grilled Chicken” the other has “Extra Crunch Veg.”

Both patties are green (presumably that’s the “Spicy Garlic Flavour” promised in the ad) and are served on black seeded buns.

The Burger King India Instagram account even announced the partnership in a clip mimicking Marvel’s much-discussed (and occasionally mocked) Doomsday cast announcement, when the studio had fans glued to an hours-long livestream where they slowly placed one director’s chair after another in an empty soundstage.

In BK’s ad, the director’s chairs read things like “Magneto Crunchy Chicken Burger,” “Shuri Vibranium Fries,” and “Thor Thunder Nuggets” instead of Ian McKellen, Letitia Wright, and Chris Hemsworth.

READ MORE: A Brief History of Movie Tie-In Food

“Thor Thunder Nuggets” sounds ... intense. That sounds like something that doesn’t look like nuggets coming out the other end.

According to one article I found about the menu the Doomsday Whopper “features a black glazed bun and spicy garlic flavour. Burger King said the bun uses plant-derived natural food colour.” Phew, what a relief.

Burger King has experimented with colored buns for tie-in menus here in the United States as well. I’ve personally eaten an Addams Family Whopper with a purple bun, a How to Train Your Dragon Whopper with a flame-colored bun, and a SpongeBob SquarePants Whopper with a square yellow bun, just to name a few. (As you can see, I live a rich, fulfilling life.)

Sadly, this Doomsday Whopper looks to be exclusive to India, and I don’t exactly have the financial resources to send myself there just to try that Extra Crunch Veg patty. Maybe some wealthy benefactor can buy me a plane ticket or something. Otherwise, I’ll just have to make do with all six Dunkin’ Doomsday themed drinks.