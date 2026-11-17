[Macaulay Culkin screaming face]

Continuing a tradition of recent years, McDonald’s is doing a holiday season meal tied to a beloved piece of Christmas IP. This year it’s Home Alone — with original franchise star Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McAllister in a new McDonald’s ad.

The Home Alone meal includes the entree of your choice plus limited-time items inspired by Kevin’s preferred foods from the film. That includes “Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries,” which McDonald’s describes as their regular fries seasoned with “notes of tangy tomato, savory garlic, Italian herbs and rich cheese.” There’s also a “Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce,” which is supposedly a “creamy sauce blending rich tomato flavor, warm aged Parmesan cheese, garden herbs and a whisper of garlic” that’s intended for chicken McNugget dipping.

Each meal also comes with one of four pairs of socks, featuring old school McDonald’s characters like the Hamburglar or Kevin McAllister screaming, possibly because his contract included a clause allowing McDonald’s to put his likeness on footwear.

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READ MORE: A Brief History of Movie Tie-In Food

McDonald’s will also offer a “Everything Sundae McFlurry,” with “creamy vanilla soft serve and swirls in hot fudge, crunchy pieces of Oreo cookies and colorful M&M’s. I’m not sure what that has to do with Home Alone but what child left alone by his terrible parents doesn’t enjoy eating all the ice cream in the freezer?

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The Home Alone meal at McDonald’s is something of a sequel to the Grinch meal the fast-food giant did last year around the holiday season. That one came with pickle-flavored fries and socks — because if there is anything that makes people hungry it’s the odors of pickles and socks.

(What do pickles and the Grinch have in common? Well pickles, like the Grinch, can be a little sour. Also they’re green. The Grinch is kind of a living hairy pickle when you think about it.)

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The Home Alone meal will be available at McDonald’s starting on December 1. The secondary market on those Kevin socks is gonna be fierce.