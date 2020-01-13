‘Joker’ Gets 11 Oscar Nominations, the Most of Any 2019 Movie

Joker was predicted to do well when the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced but no one predicted this: Joker not only got a Best Actor nomination for Joaquin Phoenix, not only got a Best Director nod for Todd Phillips, not only got a Best Picture nomination, it was the film with the most nominations this year. All in all, Joker earned 11 nominations. (The runners up were The Irishman and 1917, each with ten noms.)

In addition to the aforementioned awards, Joker is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Editing. The record for the most Oscar nominations for a single film is 14, held by three different movies, so Joker is in good company. It also scored more Oscar nominations than The Dark Knight, which only got eight nominations back in 2009.

But how many many will it win? It’s definitely the favorite for Best Actor and Best Original Score, having won numerous preliminary awards in both those categories, and it seems like a strong contender in numerous technical categories like Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. The Dark Knight only won two Oscars — Best Supporting Actor for the late Heath Ledger and Best Sound Editing. If Joker tops it, that would be something. The 2020 Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9 in Los Angeles.