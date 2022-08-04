First ‘Joker 2’ Teaser Confirms Lady Gaga’s Role

Joker was an improbable blockbuster; a Batman movie without Batman in it, an R-rated superhero film without a superhero (unless you count the deranged man dressed like a clown), and a grim character study of Batman’s most notorious arch-enemy with very little action or comic-book tomfoolery. Despite all of that, the movie went on to gross over $1 billion and won several Oscars, including one for its star Joaquin Phoenix.

That’s a tough act to follow, although the film did leave a little room for a sequel — which is now definitely happening. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, the film will reunite Phoenix with the first movie’s co-writer and director, Todd Phillips. Rumors a few months ago had Lady Gaga joining the cast, potentially as Harley Quinn in what would apparently be a full-blown movie musical.

Gaga herself confirmed at least part of that news, tweeting out the very first teaser for the movie. In showing the cartoon outline of Phoenix’s Joker with a cartoon of Gaga dancing together to the sound of Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek,” it seemingly also validates the rest of the rumors. Who else would Joker be dancing with other than Harley? And if they’re dancing in the trailer, that would strongly suggest there will be some dancing (and maybe some singing?) in the actual film itself.

Watch the teaser below:

The film’s subtitle is a reference to a medical condition where “an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family.” If the Joker is involved, the only character canonically he’d share a mental disorder with would be Harley Quinn. There has also been some chatter that Willem Dafoe may be joining the sequel as well, possibly in the role of a Joker copycat.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4, 2024. Can you imagine the theme song Lady Gaga is going to sing for a Joker movie? I don’t think I’m mentally ready for this.

