Julia Garner to Play ‘Fantastic Four’s Silver Surfer

Marvel’s Fantastic Four is going in an unexpected direction for one of its most iconic characters, with Ozark star Julia Garner reportedly cast as FF ally Silver Surfer.

According to Deadline, “While plot details for this film are unknown, sources say Garner will play Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the comics.”

Although there are various versions of Silver Surfer (there are various versions of every Marvel character at this point), the classical version of the character is named Norrin Radd, an alien who reluctantly agrees to become the herald of Galactus in order to protect his homeworld — and his love, Shalla-Bal.

Surfer’s planet is spared, but Surfer is doomed to help Galactus eat other planets, until he finally rebels against his master when Galactus tries to eat Earth and the Surfer meets the Fantastic Four (and the Thing’s blind girlfriend, Alicia Masters). So casting Garner as the character immediately mixes up all of these character dynamics.

The fact that Marvel has cast Silver Surfer would certainly suggest Galactus will also be in the film; one very rarely appears without the other, especially in movies and TV shows. That doesn’t necessarily mean they will be the movie’s main antagonists, though; you could always use Surfer to tease a sequel that would feature Galactus.

The Silver Surfer was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the pages of Fantastic Four #48; he previously appeared onscreen in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, where he was physically played by Doug Jones (and some impressive special effects) and voiced by Laurence Fishburne.

Matt Shakman, previously of Marvel’s WandaVision is directing this new reboot of the Fantastic Four. The rest of the cast includes Oscar Isaac as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach as the Thing.

After several delays, Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.