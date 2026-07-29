The Jumanji: Open World trailer is here, and this time, the game is coming to us.

The wild and untamed world of the Jumanji video game begins to bleed into the real world in the sequel to 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level.

The trailer shows the teenage protagonists, in their real bodies, meeting their video game counterparts — played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black — who have somehow slipped into reality but are stuck in “demo mode.”

But it seems that luckily, video game rules still apply for the avatars. At one point, Dr. Bravestone (Black) gets violently run over by a truck, and bursts into a cloud of pixels before the sky spits his regenerated form back out onto the pavement like nothing happened.

With wild animals and warriors running rampant through the suburban-downtown streets of the town the kids live in, it’s unclear why the video game has merged with the real world, but Spencer (Alex Wolff) may have something to do with it.

“Did I break the world?” the teen asks his friend Martha, who empathetically responds, “No. …Maybe?”

Watch the trailer below:

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Open World will mark the fifth and final installment in the Jumanji film franchise.

“I feel like in this one, the game rules don’t apply,” Hart teased at CinemaCon earlier this year.

The film will also include a special tribute to the original 1995 film’s star, Robin Williams.

“There is a little Easter egg for Robin that is in every single scene … Robin, as we like to say, this one’s for you,” Johnson shared at the same event.

Jumanji: Open World was originally scheduled to be released in the U.S. on December 11, 2026. To avoid competition with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, the film’s release was shifted to December 25.

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