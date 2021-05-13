Disney has announced that its upcoming Jungle Cruise movie will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. The news was shared on Instagram by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who stars in the upcoming adventure flick.

To watch the film at home the same day it arrives in theaters, users will need to upgrade to Disney+ Premier Access by paying an upfront fee of $29.99. You will then be able to watch the movie as many times as you want for three months, at which point the movie becomes available to regular tier subscribers. You have to pay this fee for each early access title — you can't use the same Disney+ Premier Access you used for Raya and the Last Dragon, for example.

Watch the announcement video below, where Johnson talks about the movie’s release from (where else?) his gym:

“On July 30, you’re gonna be able to see Jungle Cruise in theaters, as safely as you can possibly be,” Johnson said as a part of his self-dubbed “mic drop” video. “But at the same time, on the same day, we are gonna give you the opportunity to watch Disney’s Jungle Cruise at home in your living room, with your family and your loved ones.”

Johnson then went on to tell an anecdote about going to a movie theater to watch The Scorpion King at the beginning of his Hollywood career. He remembered seeing a trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean, and made it a goal for himself to one day star in a movie based on one of Disney’s iconic rides. A specific goal to be had, for sure. But as fate would have it, that dream has come true.

Johnson portrays the wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff, who is joined by intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on a wild ride into the Amazon Jungle to uncover an ancient tree with astonishing healing abilities. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti.

Gallery — Every Disney Remake, Ranked From Worst to Best: