A show-stopping sequence from the original Jurassic Park that got cut from the original movie will appear in the upcoming sequel, Jurassic World Rebirth.

That’s according to producer Frank Marshall, who revealed the tidbit to Vanity Fair in a new article about the new summer blockbuster, which is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh Jurassic big-screen title overall.

Per Marshall, a sequence that was written by Michael Crichton in his Jurassic Park novel but was removed during development by director Steven Spielberg will finally show up in Rebirth. The scene in question involves several heroes as they “attempt to drift through a lagoon in a rubber raft without waking a slumbering Tyrannosaurus rex. They don't succeed, and end up paddling for their lives.”

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Universal loading...

READ MORE: This Is the Coolest Part of The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic World Rebirth marks the first film in the series written by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp since its first sequel, The Lost World. Marshall told Vanity Fair that one of the big ideas that Koepp brought to the film this time was “that dinosaurs were passé now. People were tired of them. They were an inconvenience,” a winking commentary on the fact that the franchise itself might no longer have the same novelty given that it’s produced seven movies in the last 30 years.

In the new film, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey star as a team that heads to an abandoned Jurassic Park research center searching for a lost cure for heart disease that naturally involves collecting the DNA of “the three largest dinosaurs on land, sea, and air.” I hate when that happens.

Directed by Rogue One and Godzilla’s Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth is set to debut in theaters on July 2. The film’s first trailer will reportedly premiere online tomorrow.

Get our free mobile app