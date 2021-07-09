‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Will Stream on Amazon Prime

Life finds a way... to stream online.

Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to open in theaters next summer. After that, though, it will head to Amazon’s Prime Video service, part of a new deal between its distributor, Universal Pictures, and the online retail giant. According to a press release Prime Video “will have an exclusive pay-one window for [Universal]’s slate of live-action films in the U.S. starting with the 2022 release slate and will also receive rights to a package of [Universal]’s library movies.”

The movies specifically cited as part of the deal include the third Jurassic World, The 355 (a film about a group of female spies starring Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o), and Ambulance (Michael Bay’s next action film starring an ambulance). The deal will also send Universal movies to IMDb TV, the company’s free streaming service. Titles mentioned in the official release include F9, The Invisible Man, Sing 2, and Dolittle. (Look, they can’t all be winners.)

Note, however, that Prime Video’s exclusive window to stream Jurassic World: Dominion and other Universal films comes after the films move from theaters to Peacock, Universal’s own ad-supported streaming service. So the arrangement goes: The films open in theaters, they play there for a while (the press release doesn’t specify an amount of time), then they go to Peacock, then four months later they find a home at Prime Video. This whole world of streaming is getting very crowded and very confusing, sort of like a world where dinosaurs and humans live together. Speaking of which, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10, 2022.

