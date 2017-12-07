They’ve teased and teased and teased it all week, but now it’s finally here: The full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom . The sequel to the Indominus-sized blockbuster about the reopened theme park full of incredibly dangerous dinosaurs sees Bryce Dallas Howard recruit Chris Pratt to head back to Isla Nublar for a very dangerous mission.

The whole island is about to blow, you see, because someone thought it was a good idea to build a theme park next to an active volcano. (Whoops.) It’s up to Howard and Pratt to save the island’s population, although Jeff Goldblum, back for the first time as Dr. Ian Malcolm since 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, seems to be arguing in his scenes that these animals may not be worth saving. (I mean, one did almost eat him to death, so it’s hard to blame him.)