‘Justice League Dark’ Series Coming to HBO Max

Well the Justice League movie series didn’t pan out like anybody wanted it to, but what about a Justice League Dark TV show? It’ll be like the movie, only darker! (And, hopefully, good.)

We got word a few months ago that J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot was developing both movies and shows based on the Justice League spinoff, which was first introduced in 2011 and features supernatural superheroes like John Constantine, Deadman, Zatanna, and others. Now Variety reports that the upcoming HBO Max streaming service has given a “production commitment” to Bad Robot for the Justice League Dark TV show:

The team was first introduced in 2011, with a live-action feature film based on the comic books having been in the works for years. It was most recently reported in January that DC and Warner Bros. were plotting both film and television projects in the “Justice League Dark” universe. An animated film was released in 2017, with Keanu Reeves having played Constantine in a standalone film in 2005.

The live-action film mentioned above would have been directed by Guillermo del Toro, but his version of the property never panned out.

In addition to Justice League Dark, HBO Max also signed on for two other Bad Robot shows: An original concept called Duster, and a TV show based on The Shining universe called Overlook, which is described as “a horror-thriller series that explores the untold stories of the Overlook Hotel, the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.” That sounds sort of like a horror anthology a la The Twilight Zone, all with a shared setting. That could be interesting. We know the place has at least 237 rooms. If each room has a scary story, that show could run for a mighty long time. Although some of its original programming is delayed by coronavirus, HBO Max is still scheduled to launch in May.