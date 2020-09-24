Zack Snyder Planning ‘Justice League’ Reshoots With Original Cast

Die-hard Zack Snyder fans will finally get their wish when the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League premieres next year. But by now it should be clear that this director’s cut never really existed before, at least not in a finished, screenable form. Snyder and his team are now working on finishing the special effects — and soon will reassemble much of the film’s cast for reshoots in October.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder will bring back several of the film’s stars for new material that Snyder never got to shoot before he left the project for personal reasons midway through the original production:

The shoot, which will turn the “Snyder Cut” into a four-episode limited series, is expected to bring back Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman for new scenes. Also set to appear on the call sheet for what is expected to be a week-or-so-long shoot is Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Fisher is currently scheduled to attend despite an ongoing investigation into accusations that Snyder’s replacement as director of Justice League, Joss Whedon, engaged in “misconduct and abuse while reshooting Justice League.” Fisher has yet to make his specific allegations public, but he’s claimed that Whedon’s supposed abusive actions were “enabled” by Warners and DC executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. Warner Bros. has since begun looking into Fisher’s claims, although they’ve also said publicly that Fisher was “not cooperating” with their investigation. (He disagreed.) Most reports on Snyder’s original vision of Justice League claim Cyborg was meant to be a much more important part of the team and the story, so his participation in reshoots will be very important.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected on HBO Max in 2021. The finished product will be four hourlong episodes, rather than a single film. No wonder they need to shoot more stuff.