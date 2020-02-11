The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Gets Poster From BossLogic

A few months ago, there was a whole wave of renewed excitement over the supposed “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, which director Zack Snyder never got to finish before he left the project during production. Suddenly Snyder and the cast were all tweeting the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, and Snyder was posting pictures of the physical print of the Snyder Cut to prove it was a real thing. It seemed like the film was finally on its way.

That was back in December and here we sit in February with nothing much new since then. Thus far, rumors that the film would be finished and premiered on the new HBO Max streaming service haven’t gone any farther than that. But this, at least, is very cool. Popular Australian artist BossLogic tweeted his own poster for the Snyder Cut featuring “what we wanted to see” out of the film:

Obviously if the Snyder Cut looked like this it would be a very different movie than Justice League. Darkseid is not featured in the theatrical film (his underling Steppenwolf is the real villain) and while there are cameos from ancient Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan doesn’t appear in the present day and GL never joins the Justice League. The Superman on the poster is also in a black costume inspired by the character’s rebirth during the famous “Death of Superman” storyline that influenced the plot of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It’s just a pie-in-the-sky wish, but it’s a cool one — and it’s a heck of a lot better poster than this. The Snyder Cut of Justice League opens in theaters probably never. But we can keep dreaming.