The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Is Four Hours Long

Apart from the debut of the full trailer, the DC FanDome panel for Zack Snyder’s Justice League — AKA “The Snyder Cut” — did not include much additional information about the production. We already knew Snyder was finally making his director’s cut of Justice League that he didn’t get to finish in 2017 when he left the production during shooting. What we did not know, before today, is that his director’s cut will be screened as four hourlong episodes on HBO Max.

Yes, that’s correct: The Snyder Cut of Justice League is four hours long. In case you missed it, here’s the full trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from DC FanDome:

Snyder did promise during the panel that the film would contain sequences that audiences never saw in theaters, including something involving the Flash’s “quantum” powers. The teaser also includes Darkseid, who never showed up onscreen in Justice League at all. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

All four hours (!) of Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiere on HBO Max in 2021.