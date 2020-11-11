Actor Harry Lennix appeared in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as General Swanwick, a high-ranking member of the U.S. military. He was going to appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as well, supposedly in a scene that would have revealed that Swanwick was actually the DC Comics hero Martian Manhunter in disguise. But Snyder left Justice League during production, the scene was cut, and the reveal never took place.

Now Snyder is back working on his director’s cut for HBO Max, and it appears that Manhunter will finally get to make his cameo in the film (which has now ballooned into a four-part, four-hour miniseries). In an appearance on The Nerd Queens YouTube channel, Snyder showed a design image for Martian Manhunter on his phone. (Imagine what sorts of stuff is on that darn phone.)

If he makes it into the new Justice League final cut, Martian Manhunter will be just one of several characters added to the project who didn’t appear in the theatrical version of Justice League at all. Darkseid will show up as a new villain and reports indicate that Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad will make an appearance as well. Plus, rumor has it Joe Manganiello has shot new scenes for Deathstroke. This is why the director’s cut is going to be four hours long.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021. You can watch the full stream below.

[H/T ScreenRant]